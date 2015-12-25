Skip to main content

Get 2,000+ App Icons for $29.99

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

App Icons

An easy way to save time on your next project while keeping your designs sleek and professional? Tempting. A way to do it for $29.99? Unmissable. Get Icon Tail’s iOS and Android Vector Bundle for $29.99 at SitePoint Shop.

Tons of App Icons

This pro-quality bundle includes 2,000+ ready-to-use icons in up to 12 file types for iOS, Android, and web application. You’ll get line and glyph versions of every icon so you can customize them easily and, with a collection that spans 53 categories—including business, food & drink, hipster style, and music—you’ll be sure to find the perfect one for your project.

Upgrade your next project. Get Icon Tail’s iOS and Android Vector Bundle for $29.99.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns