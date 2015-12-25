Get 2,000+ App Icons for $29.99
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
An easy way to save time on your next project while keeping your designs sleek and professional? Tempting. A way to do it for $29.99? Unmissable. Get Icon Tail’s iOS and Android Vector Bundle for $29.99 at SitePoint Shop.
This pro-quality bundle includes 2,000+ ready-to-use icons in up to 12 file types for iOS, Android, and web application. You’ll get line and glyph versions of every icon so you can customize them easily and, with a collection that spans 53 categories—including business, food & drink, hipster style, and music—you’ll be sure to find the perfect one for your project.
Upgrade your next project. Get Icon Tail’s iOS and Android Vector Bundle for $29.99.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns