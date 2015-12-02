Get $1,000 worth of Design Assets for FREE
Turns out the best things in life really are free. Get our design asset bundle worth $1,005 completely free at SitePoint Shop.
Whatever you’re designing, whether it’s a flyer or an entire website, you’ll get over 300 design assets that will make the process smoother and less expensive. The Mac- and Windows-compatible bundle is filled with everything you might need—professional-quality illustrations, text styles, chat bubbles, fonts, patterns, and more.
Take your next creative project to the next level, completely free. Grab this design asset bundle at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
