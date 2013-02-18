Funny Things I have Seen as a Web Developer
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Here are a few funny things I have seen in my career as a Web Developer. Here are just a few of many many many more. Enjoy.
Some Nice JavaScript Errors
Undefined unknown undefined actually not that bad for a js error.
Some Big A$$ Error Logs
100GB are you friggin serious… server crash! Doh!
Internet Explorer Line What?
Error on line 93 million… seriously IE??
Some Big A$$ Sprites
Do they really need all those sizes… really?
Some Clever Browsers?
Was nice to see at the time instead of the regular mem crash…
Some Websites Brokan
Whoops stack went down in glory… hah
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
