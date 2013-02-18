Skip to main content

Funny Things I have Seen as a Web Developer

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Here are a few funny things I have seen in my career as a Web Developer. Here are just a few of many many many more. Enjoy.

Some Nice JavaScript Errors

Undefined unknown undefined actually not that bad for a js error.
js-errors

Some Big A$$ Error Logs

100GB are you friggin serious… server crash! Doh!
big-ass-error-logs

Internet Explorer Line What?

Error on line 93 million… seriously IE??
error-on-line-what

Some Big A$$ Sprites

Do they really need all those sizes… really?
bigass-sprites

Some Clever Browsers?

Was nice to see at the time instead of the regular mem crash…
firefox-trying-clever

Some Websites Brokan

Whoops stack went down in glory… hah
website-down-stack

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

