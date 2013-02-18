Funny Things I have Seen as a Web Developer

Here are a few funny things I have seen in my career as a Web Developer. Here are just a few of many many many more. Enjoy.

Some Nice JavaScript Errors

Undefined unknown undefined actually not that bad for a js error.



Some Big A$$ Error Logs

100GB are you friggin serious… server crash! Doh!



Internet Explorer Line What?

Error on line 93 million… seriously IE??



Some Big A$$ Sprites

Do they really need all those sizes… really?



Some Clever Browsers?

Was nice to see at the time instead of the regular mem crash…



Some Websites Brokan

Whoops stack went down in glory… hah

