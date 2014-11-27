Have a Free Weekend of Learnable, On Us

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday weekend, we’ve opened up access to Learnable, our learning platform, for 48 hours. It’s totally free — no credit card required. Go ahead: Enroll in and complete as many courses as you can fit in!

Use this link to create your free account.

It’s our way of saying thanks for being part of the SitePoint community.

Learnable is our premium learning platform, with thousands of premium video tutorials and every SitePoint eBook ever written (that’s a lot!)

Make sure to check out Russ Weakly’s CSS Selector series, our new course on Brackets and an introduction to Bootstrap, just for starters!

We’d love to hear what you think of Learnable — let us know in the comments!