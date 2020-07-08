Fonts and Colors Used by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and More
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Social login buttons, links to social media channels — in 2020 this is still a thing in web design and app design. I mean, what business isn’t on social media these days? It’s a necessity!
Knowing what the different fonts and colors used by social networks are (so that we can use them in our designs) is quite handy. It’s something we “google” every time we design an app or website. (For example, “Facebook blue”, “Facebook hex value”, “What is the color used by Facebook?”, and so on).
In fact, I bet that’s how you found this article!
Well, I won’t keep you waiting any more. Let’s take a look at the fonts and colors used by Messenger (by Facebook), Instagram (by Facebook), WhatsApp (by Facebook), Facebook itself, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and finally, Google/YouTube.
This article was updated in 2020 to show the newer fonts and colors used by social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and various others. Google+ didn’t make a comeback.
What’s the font used by […]? 🤔
Quick note: system fonts (i.e.
: system-ui in CSS) are the standard unless otherwise stated. For each medium, this means:
- Roboto for Android
- Segoe UI for Windows
- San Francisco for iOS/macOS
Material design (i.e. YouTube and other Google apps) also uses Roboto. However, the actual Google logo uses Google’s very own Product Sans font (and this applies to the Alphabet logo too).
Messenger, by Facebook
Messenger Color Values
- Messenger hex value:
#0084FF
- Messenger RGB value:
rgb(0 132 255)
Messenger Fonts
Messenger on macOS uses Helvetica Neue instead of San Francisco, but everything else follows the system default.
Instagram, by Facebook
Instagram Color Values
- Instagram hex value:
#E1306C
- Instagram RGB value:
rgb(225 48 108)
Instagram uses many colors in their branding, although the color value mentioned above is the one used in their own examples.
WhatsApp, by Facebook
WhatsApp Color Values
- WhatsApp hex value:
#25D366
- WhatsApp RGB value:
rgb(37 211 102)
Facebook, by Facebook (lol)
Facebook Color Values
- Facebook hex value:
#1877F2
- Facebook RGB value:
rgb(24 119 242)
Twitter Color Values
- Twitter hex value:
#1DA1F2
- Twitter RGB value:
rgb(29 161 242)
Pinterest Color Values
- Pinterest hex value:
#E60023
- Pinterest RGB value:
rgb(230 0 35)
Pinterest Fonts
Pinterest uses Helvetica/Neue Haas Grotesk for their website, but the default system font for everything else.
LinkedIn Color Values
- Hex:
#1666C5
- RGB:
rgb(22 102 197)
LinkedIn Fonts
LinkedIn uses
: Sans-Serif on their website, which means Helvetica first/Arial second/system default otherwise.
Snapchat
Snapchat Color Values
- Hex:
#FFFC00
- RGB:
rga(255 252 0)
Snapchat Fonts
Learn PHP for free!
Make the leap into server-side programming with a comprehensive cover of PHP & MySQL.
Normally
RRP $11.95 Yours absolutely free
Standing out from the herd, Snapchat uses the Graphik font!
YouTube
Android, Google, and Google-owned apps such as YouTube use the design system known as Material Design, which makes references to several colors and also recommends the use of the Roboto font.
YouTube Color Values
- Hex:
#FF0000
- RGB:
rgb(255 0 0)
Google Blue Color Value
- Hex:
#4285F4
- RGB:
rgb(66 133 244)
Google Red Color Value
- Hex:
#EA4335
- RGB:
rgb(234 67 53)
Google Yellow Color Value
- Hex:
#FBBC05
- RGB:
rgb(251 188 5)
Google Green Color Value
- Hex:
#34A853
- RGB:
rgb(52 168 83)
Alphabet Red Color Value
Alphabet is the company that owns Google.
- Hex:
#ED1C24
- RGB:
rgb(52 168 83)
Social Media Colors as CSS Variables
Place this code snippet at the top of your CSS file to use the aforementioned social media brand colors (RGB) as CSS variables:
:root {
--messenger: 0 132 255;
--instagram: 225 48 108;
--whatsapp: 37 211 102;
--facebook: 24 119 242;
--twitter: 29 161 242;
--pinterest: 230 0 35;
--linkedin: 22 102 197;
--snapchat: 255 252 0;
--youtube: 255 0 0;
}
Then call them like this:
.social-icon.facebook {
background-color: rgb(var(--facebook)); // without alpha
background-color: rgb(var(--facebook) / 50%); // with alpha
}
Have a question? Something amiss? Shoot me a tweet on Twitter.
Designer, writer, mentor. Founder of UX Tricks.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Design Systems