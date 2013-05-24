Find Images Loaded by CSS with Google Critial Path Explorer
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Page Speed Insights by Google is a pretty nifty tool. You can use Highlight Critical Path which shows where your scripts are loaded – kind of like the Chrome Dev Tools Network Panel – but this tool has a nice UI where you can click to see the loading paths. And also heaps of page speed suggestions on the left.
Find Images Loaded by CSS with Google Critial Path Explorer.
Also you can Find out which JS files are loading others with Google Critial Path Explorer.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns