Fastly vs Cloudflare Performance: A Detailed Guide

In this guide, we’ll compare Fastly and Cloudflare, two of the most popular content delivery networks (CDNs) and speed optimization providers. We’ll discuss ten key considerations and answer seven common questions that a DevOps engineer might have when choosing between these two platforms.

10 Key Considerations when Choosing between Fastly and Cloudflare

Performance

Fastly and Cloudflare both offer excellent performance in terms of content delivery and speed optimization. However, Fastly is known for its faster cache purge times and lower latency, while Cloudflare is known for its extensive network and better DDoS protection.

Network Size

Cloudflare has a larger global network, with more than 200 data centers in over 100 countries. Fastly, in contrast, has around 60 data centers in 24 countries. This means that Cloudflare can offer better coverage and potentially faster content delivery in more locations.

Pricing

Both Fastly and Cloudflare offer a variety of pricing plans to suit different needs and budgets. Fastly has a pay-as-you-go model, which can be more cost-effective for smaller businesses or those with fluctuating traffic. Cloudflare offers a free plan with basic features, as well as paid plans with more advanced features.

Ease of Use

Cloudflare is generally considered to be more user-friendly, with an intuitive dashboard and easy-to-understand settings. Fastly, while powerful, may have a steeper learning curve for some users due to its more complex configuration options.

Security Features

Both Fastly and Cloudflare provide strong security features, including DDoS protection, SSL encryption, and web application firewalls. However, Cloudflare is often considered to have a more robust security offering, particularly in terms of DDoS mitigation.

Customer Support

Fastly and Cloudflare both offer customer support through various channels, such as email, phone, and live chat. Fastly is known for its knowledgeable and responsive support team, while Cloudflare’s support is often praised for its extensive documentation and community resources.

Custom Configuration

Fastly allows for more custom configuration options, enabling users to fine-tune their CDN settings to meet specific requirements. This can be particularly useful for larger businesses or those with complex needs. Cloudflare, while offering a good range of configuration options, may not be as flexible as Fastly in this regard.

API and Integration

Both Fastly and Cloudflare provide extensive APIs, allowing for seamless integration with other services and tools. Fastly’s API is known for its granularity and flexibility, while Cloudflare’s API is praised for its ease of use and comprehensive documentation.

Edge Computing

Fastly offers an edge computing platform called Compute@Edge, which allows developers to run serverless applications at the edge of their network. This can improve performance and reduce latency for certain use cases. Cloudflare also offers an edge computing solution called Cloudflare Workers, which enables developers to deploy serverless applications on Cloudflare’s global network.

Additional Services

Fastly and Cloudflare both offer a range of additional services beyond their core CDN and speed optimization offerings. Fastly provides services such as image optimization, video streaming, and log streaming, while Cloudflare offers additional products like Argo Smart Routing, Cloudflare Access, and Cloudflare Stream.

7 Common Fastly vs Cloudflare Questions Answered

Which platform is faster?

While both Fastly and Cloudflare offer excellent performance, Fastly is generally known for its faster cache purge times and lower latency. However, Cloudflare’s extensive network may provide faster content delivery in certain locations.

Which is more secure?

Although both Fastly and Cloudflare provide strong security features, Cloudflare is often considered to have a more robust security offering, particularly in terms of DDoS mitigation.

Is Cloudflare or Fastly more cost-effective?

Fastly’s pay-as-you-go model can be more cost-effective for smaller businesses or those with fluctuating traffic, while Cloudflare offers a free plan with basic features and paid plans with more advanced features. The most cost-effective option will depend on your specific needs and budget.

Which is easier to use?

Cloudflare is generally considered more user-friendly, with an intuitive dashboard and easy-to-understand settings. Fastly, while powerful, may have a steeper learning curve for some users due to its more complex configuration options.

Does Cloudflare or Fastly offers better customer support?

Both Fastly and Cloudflare offer customer support through various channels, such as email, phone, and live chat. Fastly is known for its knowledgeable and responsive support team, while Cloudflare’s support is often praised for its extensive documentation and community resources.

Is Cloudflare or Fastly is better for custom configuration?

Fastly allows for more custom configuration options, enabling users to fine-tune their CDN settings to meet specific requirements. Cloudflare, while offering a good range of configuration options, may not be as flexible as Fastly in this regard.

Which company has better API and integration options?

Both Fastly and Cloudflare provide extensive APIs, allowing for seamless integration with other services and tools. Fastly’s API is known for its granularity and flexibility, while Cloudflare’s API is praised for its ease of use and comprehensive documentation.

Which CDN offers better edge computing solutions

Fastly’s edge computing platform, Compute@Edge, and Cloudflare’s edge computing solution, Cloudflare Workers, both enable developers to deploy serverless applications at the edge of their network. The choice between these two solutions will depend on your specific use case and requirements

Conclusion

In conclusion, both Fastly and Cloudflare are powerful CDN and web optimization platforms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. The choice between the two will largely depend on your specific needs, budget, and technical requirements. It’s essential to carefully evaluate the features, performance, and support offered by both platforms to determine which one is the best fit for your business.