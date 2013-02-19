Dynamic Update of Alt Tags on Hover
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Proof of concept for changing alt tags/title tags on hover dynamically it gets picked up automatically by browsers and displayed as the usual “alt/title tooltip”. There is obviously no benefit to SEO using this but was good to prove it works. Check out me fiddle below.
Browser support:
Latest chrome – yes
Latest firefox – yes
IE9 – yes
IE8 – ??
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns