How to Build Your First Discord Bot with Node.js
Nowadays, bots are being used for automating various tasks. Since the release of Amazon’s Alexa devices, the hype surrounding automation bots has only started to grow. Besides Alexa, other communication tools like Discord and Telegram offer APIs to develop custom bots.
This article will solely focus on creating your first bot with the exposed Discord API. Maybe the most well-known Discord bot is the Music Bot. The music bot lets you type a song name and the bot will attach a new user to your channel who plays the requested song. It’s a commonly used bot among younger people on gaming or streaming servers.
Let’s get started with creating a custom Discord bot.
Prerequisites
- Node.js v10 or higher installed (basic knowledge)
- a Discord account and Discord client
- basic knowledge of using a terminal
Step 1: Setup Test Server
First of all, we need a test server on which we can later test our Discord bot. We can create a new server by clicking the plus icon in the left bottom corner.
A pop-up will be displayed that asks you if you want to join a server or create a new one. Of course, we want to create a new server.
Next, we need to input the name for our server. To keep things simple, I’ve named the server
discord_playground. If you want, you can change the server location depending on where you’re located to get a better ping.
If everything went well, you should see your newly created server.
Step 2: Generating Auth Token
When we want to control our bot via code, we need to register the bot first under our Discord account.
To register the bot, go to the Discord Developers Portal and log in with your account.
After logging in, you should be able to see the dashboard. Let’s create a new application by clicking the New Application button.
Next, you’ll see a pop-up that asks you to input a name for your application. Let’s call our bot
my-greeter-bot. By clicking the Create button, Discord will create an API application.
When the application has been created, you’ll see the overview of the newly created
my-greeter-bot application. You’ll see information like a client ID and client secret. This secret will be used later as the authorization token.
Now, click on the Bot menu option in the Settings menu. Discord will build our
my-greeter-bot application and add a bot user to it.
When the bot has been built, you get an overview of your custom bot. Take a look at the Token section. Copy this authorization token and write it down somewhere, as we’ll need it later to connect to our bot user.
Step 3: Define Permissions and Add Bot to Server
Thirdly, we want to define the permissions for the bot and add it to our Discord server.
Navigate to the OAuth2 section under the Settings menu. Here we can define the scope for our bot. As we just want to enable a simple bot, we pick the bot option.
You might notice that the authorization URL below has changed now. However, the
permissions=0 section indicates that we haven’t set permissions yet.
If we scroll further down, you’ll find the bot permissions section. We want the bot to be able to
Send Messages and read message history. We need the permission
Read Message History so we can detect users’ requests.
When you select both options, notice the number has changed for the permissions parameter in the authorization URL.
Lastly, copy this URL and paste it in your favorite web browser. You’ll find an overview that asks you which server you want to add the bot to. Let’s select our newly created
discord_playground.
Click the Authorize button to add the bot to our server.
If you’re able to successfully add the bot to your server, you should see the following success screen.
If you want to double-check that your bot got added, go to the general channel. You should see a similar message that indicates that the bot has joined the channel.
Success!
Step 4: Project Setup
Finally, let’s set up the project. You can find the base project on GitHub. Please clone the repository locally on your machine using
git clone https://github.com/michielmulders/discord-bot-sitepoint.git.
The project depends on two dependencies,
dotenv and
discord.js. The first dependency allows us to use a
.env file that holds the bot token we have written down. It’s obvious we need the second dependency,
discord.js, for developing the Discord bot.
In order to install both dependencies, please execute
npm install inside the project folder.
Lastly, to complete the installation, create a
.env file in the root of the project. Add one environment variable called
TOKEN to the file like this:
TOKEN=my-unique-bot-token
Step 5: Exploring Discord.js
Let’s take a look at the
index.js file located in the root of the project:
require('dotenv').config();
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const bot = new Discord.Client();
const TOKEN = process.env.TOKEN;
bot.login(TOKEN);
We first load the environment variables we’ve defined through requiring the config from the environment
.env file. This allows us to use the
TOKEN variable we’ve defined through
process.env.ToKEN. The last line of the above snippet shows how we pass the token to the login function in order to get access to the bot we’ve created.
The
bot variable is actually our Discord client through which we’ll interact.
Listen for “ready” Event
Next, we can listen for events. First of all, we’re listening to a
ready event. The ready event is fired once we’re connected to the bot:
bot.on('ready', () => {
console.info(`Logged in as ${bot.user.tag}!`);
});
If you’ve used the right
TOKEN to log in to the bot, your terminal should print the name of your bot
bot.user.tag.
You can start the bot by simply executing
node index.js in you terminal. Make sure you’re executing this command in the root of your project.
If the bot is connected successfully, you should see the name of your bot being printed in the terminal.
Listen for “message” Event
Besides the ready event, the Discord client allows you to listen for a message event. This means the bot can read any message that is sent to a channel. To tie back to the permissions section, this is the exact reason why we need to give the bot permission to read the message history.
bot.on('message', msg => {
if (msg.content === 'ping') {
msg.reply('pong');
msg.channel.send('pong');
}
});
If we explore the code a bit further, you see we’re looking for a message with contents
ping. If we receive a message that just contains
ping, the bot replies with
pong. After that, we use
msg.channel.send to send again
pong to the channel.
Notice the difference between both commands:
msg.reply: tags the initial user who has sent the message
msg.channel.send: sends a message to the channel without tagging anyone.
Try to run the bot with
node index.js and send a message
ping to the
general channel. Verify if you see the same result.
Look for Tagged Users
In order to add a new command, we have to extend the
if clause we have with an
else … if:
if (msg.content === 'ping') {
msg.reply('pong');
msg.channel.send('pong');
} else if (msg.content.startsWith('!kick')) {
if (msg.mentions.users.size) {
const taggedUser = msg.mentions.users.first();
msg.channel.send(`You wanted to kick: ${taggedUser.username}`);
} else {
msg.reply('Please tag a valid user!');
}
}
Let’s say we want to kick someone by sending a message like
!kick @username. So, first we look for
!kick in the message’s content. If we find a message that starts with
!kick, we can check if users were tagged in the message with the
msg.mentions.users property.
If there are users tagged, we can select the first mentioned user with
msg.mentions.users.first(). Next, we reply to the channel with the user’s username in the message.
Step 6: The Problem with the
else … if Chain
Next, let’s discuss the problem with all these
else … if statements. If you have only a few commands defined to listen for in the message event, the code is quite readable.
However, when we decide to build an extensive project this way, we end up with a chain of
else … if statements. Here’s a small list of reasons why you shouldn’t use
else … if chains for anything that’s not a small project:
- it’s easier to fall victim to spaghetti code
- the code is hard to read
- it’s not easy to debug
- it’s difficult to organize code
- it’s not easy to maintain as the code grows.
Therefore, let’s take a look at the command pattern we can use.
Implementing a Command Handler
A command handler is an approach that’s supported by the
discord.js package. Before we continue, check out the
advanced branch with
git checkout advanced. This branch holds the command handler implementation.
Command Folder
First, let’s explore the command folder. This folder holds an
index.js file that exports all commands we’ll define. To keep things simple, we’ll only define one command,
ping:
module.exports = {
Ping: require('./ping'),
};
Next, let’s look at the implementation of the
ping command, which basically exports an object which contains the following:
name: a command name.
description: it’s best practice to add a description for each command.
execute: a function that accepts
msgand
argsinputs. This function holds the same logic as we had in our
else … ifchain.
module.exports = {
name: 'ping',
description: 'Ping!',
execute(msg, args) {
msg.reply('pong');
msg.channel.send('pong');
},
};
Importing Commands
Continuing, let’s import the commands into the
index.js file. Notice we define a commands collection on the Discord bot. We loop over all the commands and add them one by one to the commands collection.
The
bot.commands.set function accepts the name of the command and the whole command object:
const Discord = require('discord.js');
const bot = new Discord.Client();
bot.commands = new Discord.Collection();
const botCommands = require('./commands');
Object.keys(botCommands).map(key => {
bot.commands.set(botCommands[key].name, botCommands[key]);
});
After that, we have to remove our
else … if chain and replace it with some dynamic code to find the right command we want to call:
bot.on('message', msg => {
const args = msg.content.split(/ +/);
const command = args.shift().toLowerCase();
console.info(`Called command: ${command}`);
if (!bot.commands.has(command)) return;
try {
bot.commands.get(command).execute(msg, args);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
msg.reply('there was an error trying to execute that command!');
}
});
We first try to split the content of the message by whitespaces using
.split(/ +/). We assume the first item in this
args array is our command. To check if the command exists in our collection, the collection exposes a
has() function, which simply returns true or false. If the command doesn’t exist, we return an empty response.
However, if the command exists, we use the
get() function to retrieve the correct command and execute it with the input parameters
msg and
args.
It’s an easy-to-read, dynamic way of calling commands without writing spaghetti code. This allows you to scale your project to many hundreds of commands if needed.
Again, if you want to test the new version of our code, make sure you check out the
advanced branch with
git checkout advanced. Next, install all dependencies with
npm install and start the bot with
node index.js.
Wrapping Up
Installing and setting up a new Discord bot might feel overwhelming at first. However, the API offered by the
discord.js package is straightforward, and the Discord website provides great examples.
As this tutorial only covered two permissions, there’s much more to be found. You can learn more about permissions on the Discordjs.guide website.
Good luck with building your first Discord bot!