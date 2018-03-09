Featured Articles
JavaScript
An Introduction to TypeScript: Static Typing for the Web
Get started with this strongly-typed superset of JavaScript. Byron Houwens explains the benefits of types and interfaces in his introduction to TypeScript.
Web
Building a New Parse Server & MongoDB Atlas-Based Application
Andrew Davidson shows you a step by step guide on how to build a robust and performant application with Parse Server and MongoDB Atlas.
Web
Smart Contract Experts Join Zilliqa as Advisors
Blockchain platform Zilliqa has announced that the company has added two prominent smart contract technology experts to its advisory board.
JavaScript
JavaScript
An Introduction to TypeScript: Static Typing for the Web
Get started with this strongly-typed superset of JavaScript. Byron Houwens explains the benefits of types and interfaces in his introduction to TypeScript.
Web
Web
Building a New Parse Server & MongoDB Atlas-Based Application
Andrew Davidson shows you a step by step guide on how to build a robust and performant application with Parse Server and MongoDB Atlas.
3h 0m
Introduction to ES6
Bring the biggest update to JavaScript yet into your professional skillset.
2h 9m
Building Your First Website with Bootstrap 4
Learn how to save countless hours of tweaking time by jumpstarting your projects with Bootstrap 4.
2h 25m
Creating Your First Angular 2 App
Learn how to quickly bootstrap Angular web app projects and your dev environment with a seed project!
5h 25m
Learn JavaScript Syntax and Programming Principles
Power your JavaScript code. Power the modern web.
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
Your First Week With Bootstrap
Build responsive, mobile-first sites with ease
9 Practical Node.js Projects
Level Up Your Node Knowledge
HTML5 Games: Novice to Ninja
Design and build the next indie game hit!
8 Practical Bootstrap Projects
Your First Week With Bootstrap
9 Practical Node.js Projects
JavaScript
JavaScript
Byron Houwens, 4 days ago
An Introduction to TypeScript: Static Typing for the Web
Get started with this strongly-typed superset of JavaScript. Byron Houwens explains the benefits of types and interfaces in his introduction to TypeScript.
Web
Web
Andrew Davidson, 4 days ago
Building a New Parse Server & MongoDB Atlas-Based Application
Andrew Davidson shows you a step by step guide on how to build a robust and performant application with Parse Server and MongoDB Atlas.
Web
Web
SitePoint Team, 5 days ago
Smart Contract Experts Join Zilliqa as Advisors
Blockchain platform Zilliqa has announced that the company has added two prominent smart contract technology experts to its advisory board.
Web
Web
Jonathan Deutsch, 5 days ago
Visual Ad Creation Workflow with Tumult Hype
Jonathan Deutsch walks you through a step by step process of how to create engaging animated HTML 5 ads with Tumult Hype, a visual tool, no coding required.
Web
Web
SitePoint Team, 6 days ago
Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Excel Training for Just $39
Having some advanced Microsoft Excel know-how is valuable (if not required) for nearly any job.
Web
Web
Varun Mayya, Mar 01
Company Structuring in the Age of Automation
Varun Mayya, CEO of Enkidu.io, explains what the Enkidu platform is and how it can help you to create, manage, and run a small company on the Internet.
Web
Web
SitePoint Team, Mar 01
One of These Free Site and Page Building Tools is Meant for You
Ever found the search for a great site and page building tool daunting? Felt overwhelmed by all the options? This list of 8 fantastic tools is here to help.
JavaScript
JavaScript
Raphael Londner, Feb 28
Serverless development with Node.js, AWS Lambda and MongoDB Atlas
Raphael Londner shows how to easily integrate an AWS Lambda Node.js function with a MongoDB database hosted in MongoDB Atlas.
HTML & CSS
HTML & CSS
Earle Castledine, Feb 27
Game AI: The Bots Strike Back!
Artificial intelligence is a huge and extremely complex field. Luckily, a couple of simple rules can give a passable illusion of intention and thought.
HTML & CSS
HTML & CSS
Ivaylo Gerchev, Feb 27
The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
Ivaylo Gerchev looks at the most downloaded front-end frameworks available today, and offers some suggestions on how to choose one that's right for you.
Design & UX
Design & UX
Craig Buckler, Feb 26
How to Get Started with Material Design for Bootstrap
Craig Buckler shows you how to use Material Design for Bootstrap to build great websites for projects and clients faster.
JavaScript
JavaScript
Giulio Mainardi, Feb 23
Bootstrap Native: Using Bootstrap Components without jQuery
Giulio Mainardi introduces the Native JavaScript for Bootstrap project (Bootstrap Native), which provides vanilla JavaScript Bootstrap components.
WordPress
WordPress
SitePoint Team, Feb 22
Improve Your Website in 2018 with These Top WordPress Plugins
You don't have to be technical to build fancy features like attractive galleries, complex layouts, and more, with these smashing tools.
Design & UX
Design & UX
Callum Hopkins, Feb 22
An Introduction to Grid Systems in Web Design
In this article, Callum Hopkins provides an introduction to grid systems, explaining what they are, their purpose, and some of the theory behind them.
Certain JS code not working in Chrome extension
JavaScript
|16 mins ago
How do I wrap text around an image like this?
HTML & CSS
|12 mins ago
User uploaded image
PHP
|4 hrs ago
App and what
Content
|1 month ago
Dropdown list in php and Mysql
PHP
|3 hrs ago
Query not return any records although it give me result but in another database
Databases
|4 hrs ago
Using an image sprite with just icons
HTML & CSS
|6 days ago
Using an image sprite with just icons
HTML & CSS
|39 replies
Full width div + full width responsive image causing horizontal scroll
HTML & CSS
|6 replies
How to make a label use my button layout
HTML & CSS
|21 replies
Check if a file exists
JavaScript
|19 replies
How do you make a DIV to auto expand in Height as new DIV added
HTML & CSS
|19 replies
[SOLVED] Getting dupe record value from database
PHP
|7 replies
Is this business model viable?
Business
|11 replies
Web
Web
SitePoint Team, Feb 20
Get 2TB of Cloud Storage for Life for Just $50
There's nothing quite as frustrating as losing your valuable data in a computer crash, especially if you haven't backed up your data.
HTML & CSS
HTML & CSS
Syed Fazle Rahman, Feb 20
How to Build a Responsive Bootstrap Website
Syed covers all the basic steps involved in building a responsive Bootstrap website, even if you're relatively new to web design and web technologies.
Web
Web
Anthony Back, Feb 19
Blockchain in Insurance: Realizing Critical Growth Opportunities
How a revitalized insurance industry powered by blockchain technology can find much needed growth in the emerging economies of Asia.
HTML & CSS
HTML & CSS
Ashraff Hathibelagal, Feb 19
Build a Simple Tumblr Theme with Bootstrap
Ashraff Hathibelagal explains how to use Bootstrap and Tumblr's special operators to create a Tumblr theme you can use for your Tumblr blog.
Web
Web
Anthony Back, Feb 16
How Blockchain Can Help Re-invent Healthcare
Ever wondered about blockchain applications in healthcare? This post will introduce the potential of blockchain, and issues that stand in the way of change.
JavaScript
JavaScript
George Martsoukos, Feb 15
Animating Bootstrap Carousels with GSAP's Animation Library
George Martsoukos digs into the art of animating Bootstrap carousels with stylish-looking animations using GSAP — the GreenSock Animation Platform.
HTML & CSS
HTML & CSS
George Martsoukos, Feb 14
A Full-screen Bootstrap Carousel with Random Initial Image
George customizes Bootstrap's carousel component, converting it to a full-screen Bootstrap Carousel slideshow and randomizing the first slide on page load.