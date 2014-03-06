Deal Of The Week: 100 Premium Infographics from Ingimage
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Everyone needs to display data on their websites at some point. Whether it’s in the form of tables, graphs, dials, or however you choose, it’s nice to have that data conveyed in a visually exciting way. We can use various jQuery plugins to display our information, but getting it to look eye catching can be time consuming at best. So, here’s where our deal of the week steps in to help you! You’ll get 100 High quality Premium Infographics, all provided in EPS format for easy editing.
Features
- 100 different high-quality info graphic images.
- EPS format – easy to edit and customize colors and figures.
- Tons of design elements – maps, charts, diagrams, signs, buttons, arrows etc.
Preview of info graphics
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns