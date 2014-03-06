Deal Of The Week: 100 Premium Infographics from Ingimage

Everyone needs to display data on their websites at some point. Whether it’s in the form of tables, graphs, dials, or however you choose, it’s nice to have that data conveyed in a visually exciting way. We can use various jQuery plugins to display our information, but getting it to look eye catching can be time consuming at best. So, here’s where our deal of the week steps in to help you! You’ll get 100 High quality Premium Infographics, all provided in EPS format for easy editing.

Features

100 different high-quality info graphic images.

EPS format – easy to edit and customize colors and figures.

Tons of design elements – maps, charts, diagrams, signs, buttons, arrows etc.

Preview of info graphics