jQuery, JavaScript, CSS3 popout scale effects in IE
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Here is a collection of code snippets coded in jQuery, JavaScript, CSS3 to produce popout scale effects transitions which work in Internet Explorer versions particularly IE8 and IE9 which don’t quite play ball with CSS3. First of all an attempt using jQuery Plugin for IE7+ Scale Transition Effect then an attempt using jQuery UI Scale Effect. Then finally a CSS Only attempt – works in Chrome, FF, IE9, IE8. CSS only version which proved the best results in Internet Explorer.
Also I’ve seen these meta tags used to help choose what version of Internet Explorer the page should be rendered as:
More info on these tags: http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-au/library/ie/ms533876(v=vs.85).aspx
jQuery IE scale transitions may also be possible using these plugins:
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns