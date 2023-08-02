How to Use the CSS Grid repeat() Function
In this article, we’ll explore all the possibilities of the CSS Grid
repeat() function, which allows us to efficiently create patterns of Grid columns and rows, and even to create responsive layouts without media queries.
Don’t repeat() Yourself
The
grid-template-columns and
grid-template-rows properties allow us to explicitly set the number of rows and columns we want in a grid, and to specify how they should be sized. This can become repetitive if we want multiple rows and/or columns to be sized the same way.
The
repeat() function can save us from having to repeat ourselves. For example, we might find ourselves writing this:
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr 1fr;
Instead, we can write this:
grid-template-columns: repeat(5, 1fr);
In the example above, the
repeat() function lets us specify how many columns we want (
5), and what size they should all be (
1fr — or one fraction of the available space).
This makes our code more efficient and easier to read. And this is just a simple example. As we’ll see below, there’s a lot more we can do with the
repeat() function.
The following Pen shows a simple demo of the code above. An article containing ten divs is organized into five columns.
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): 5 simple columns by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Options for the repeat() Function
We can actually do quite a lot inside the parentheses of
repeat(). It takes two arguments, separated by a comma. The first represents the “count”, and the second represents the “tracks”:
repeat(<count>, <tracks>). (The word “track” is a generic name for a column or a row.)
The count argument can be one of three things:
Clearly, a number value sets a specific number of tracks. But
auto-fit and
auto-fill allow for varying numbers of tracks depending on the available space. This makes them very handy for responsive layouts without media queries. We’ll explore them in detail below.
The tracks argument specifies the tracks that will be repeated. These are the options for this argument:
- a length value, using units such as fr, px, em, % and ch
- the min-content keyword
- the max-content keyword
- the auto keyword
- the minmax() function, which can itself have a nested min() or max() function
- the fit-content() function
- named lines
As you can see, there are lots of possible options for this argument, and they can start to look a bit confusing, especially when several of them are combined. We’ll try to keep things fairly simple here so that we don’t get lost in the weeds. In most circumstances, the tracks argument is fairly simple and intuitive.
Setting Groups of Columns with repeat()
Before we explore the various arguments that can be used with
repeat(), it’s worth noting that
repeat() can be used to create patterns of columns.
For example, consider this “longhand” code for a six-column grid:
article {
grid-template-columns: 1fr 2fr 1fr 2fr 1fr 2fr;
}
We can rewrite this like so, using
repeat():
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr 2fr);
}
This tells the browser to repeat a pattern three times — of a column
1fr wide, followed by a column
2fr wide. The demo below shows this in action.
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): column patterns by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Using Length Values with repeat()
We’ve already seen a length value of
1fr used with
repeat(). The advantage of the
fr unit is that it sizes tracks according to the available space without us having to worry about how much space is available. But we can also use other length units where we need them.
For example, let’s set three column tracks and give them a width of 120 pixels:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 120px);
}
The following CodePen demo shows the result.
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): length values by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
The columns now have a fixed width, which won’t change even if the container is too narrow. Try playing around with the browser width in the Pen above. Also try swapping pixels for other length units, such as
5em,
10ch,
15%, and so on, to see their effect.
Using the min-content Keyword with repeat()
The
min-content keyword sets a track to be only as wide or tall as its minimum content. In the demo below, we have three columns, each of which is set to
min-content, so each column is as wide as the longest word it contains:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, min-content);
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): min-content by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Using the max-content Keyword with repeat()
The
max-content keyword basically does the opposite of
min-content: it bases the track size on the largest amount of content in a grid cell. In the demo below, the column widths are based on the cell with the largest amount of content:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, max-content);
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): max-content by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Using the auto Keyword with repeat()
When used with
repeat(), the
auto keyword maxes out at
max-content and mins out at
min-content.
Consider the following pattern of columns:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, auto 1fr);
}
Here, we’ll have six columns, each odd-numbered one set to a width of
auto. In the CodePen demo below, we can see that, where there’s enough space, the divs with “auto” text max out at
max-content, and the
1fr divs share the remaining space. As the browser narrows, the
auto columns continue to get narrower until they reach the
min-content threshold.
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): auto by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
In the demo above, the divs only start to overflow the container once each column has reached its
min-content threshold. (That is, the text can’t wrap any further.)
Note:
auto only seems to behave as described above when mixed with other values. On its own — such as
repeat(3, auto) — it behaves just like we’re setting
repeat(3, 1fr).
Using the minmax() Function with repeat()
The
minmax() function takes two arguments of its own — a minimum and maximum value, separated by a comma. So with
minmax(), we can set a range of possible sizes for tracks in a flexible environment.
For example, we could set a column to
minmax(40px, 100px), which means its minimum possible width is
40px and its maximum possible width is
100px.
Both arguments of
minmax() can take length values like fr, px, em, % and ch, as well as
min-content,
max-content and
auto. However, it’s best to use a length value for at least one argument, as the keywords aren’t supposed to work as both arguments (although I find this sometimes does work — such as
minmax(min-content, max-content)).
The following code sets five columns, each with a minimum width of
60px and a maximum width of
1fr:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(5, minmax(60px, 1fr));
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): minmax() by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
This works well until the minimum width of
60px is reached. After that point, the content starts to hang out of its container. We’ll see how to get a better result soon.
Using the minmax() function with min() or max()
The
minmax() function can also have either the
min() or
max() function as an argument. These both take two values. The
min() function applies whichever is the smaller of its two values, and the
max() function applies whichever is the larger value. This is useful in responsive environments.
For example:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(5, minmax(min(60px, 8vw), 1fr));
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): minmax() function with min() by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
The code above sets five columns. On wide browsers, the five columns will all be equally spaced at
1fr. On narrower devices, the columns will get narrower and narrower. They’ll stop shrinking once they hit whichever is the lower of
60px and
8vw. So we still can find ourselves with content hanging out of the container on narrow screens; there’s still further to go to be fully responsive.
If you’re finding the combination of
minmax(),
min() and
max() a bit underwhelming at this stage, hang in there, as their real power will be seen below when we meet auto-fit and auto-fill.
Using the fit-content() function with repeat()
The
fit-content() function takes a single argument, which represents the maximum size a track can grow to. So the track can be flexible up to that point.
fit-content() can take any length value, such as fr, px, em, % and ch.
For example, if we set three columns and
fit-content(120px), the column widths will be responsive up until a width of
120px:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, fit-content(120px));
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): fit-content() by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Using Named Lines with repeat()
In Grid layout, the vertical and horizontal lines around tracks are numbered by default. When setting
grid-template-columns and
grid-template-rows, we can give names to those lines. This makes it easier to target those lines when placing content on the grid (as we don’t have to go in and count the grid lines).
Here’s a simple example. The named lines are the bits in square brackets (
[]):
article {
grid-template-columns: [sidebar] 300px [content-start] 1fr [content-end];
}
The code above gives us two columns. The left-most vertical grid line (number 1) is called “sidebar”, the middle grid line (number 2) is called “content-start”, and the final grid line (number 3) is called “content-end”.
We can also used named lines within our
repeat() function:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(5, [yin] 1fr [yang]);
}
This means that each of our columns now has a line to the left called
yin and a line to the right called
yang.
Naming lines within
repeat() is mainly useful where
repeat() is mixed with other values, like so:
article {
grid-template-columns: [main-start] auto repeat(5, [yin] 1fr [yang]) [sidebar] 300px [main-end];
}
I won’t delve into named lines and how to use them here, as it’s a separate topic, but you can read more about named grid lines on MDN.
Using repeat() with auto-fit and auto-fill
The
auto-fit and
auto-fill keywords are alternatives to setting a fixed number of tracks. They tell the browser to fit as many tracks into a given space as possible. For example:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, 150px);
}
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): auto-fit and auto-fill by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
In the demo above, divs are set to a width of
150px, and those that can’t fit on one line drop to the next. If we change
auto-fit to
auto-fill, we won’t see a difference, because under these conditions, they both do the same thing. The differences between them only become obvious under special circumstances.
At this point,
auto-fit to
auto-fill are okay, but nothing especially flash. It’s when they’re combined with
minmax() and
min() that the real magic starts to happen, so let’s look at that next.
Using repeat() with auto-fit/auto-fill, minmax() and min()
If you aren’t in love with
repeat() yet, the combination of
repeat() with
auto-fit,
minmax() and
min() will surely see Cupid’s arrow pierce your stubborn heart. Their combination lets us create truly responsive layouts without the use of media queries.
Using auto-fit and minmax() with repeat()
Consider the following CSS:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(200px, 1fr));
}
In this example,
minmax() sets a minimum column width of
200px and a maximum of
1fr. The demo below shows this in action.
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): auto-fit and minmax() by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Each div must be at least
200px wide. If there’s extra space to the right (less that 200 pixels), the divs expand to fill the space. If we widen the browser, another div is added to the row once another 200 pixels of space is available. The same happens in reverse: as we narrow the browser, the last div in the row will drop once there isn’t at least
200px of space for it to fit into. And once it has dropped, the remaining divs expand to fill up the row.
Again, if we swap
auto-fit for
auto-fill, we’ll see the same behavior.
There’s one limitation with this example, though. If we make the browser window narrow enough, we’ll end up with a single column. As that column gets narrower than
200px, the divs will start to overflow their container.
We can prevent this overflow from happening by bringing
min() into the mix, so let’s look at that next.
Using auto-fit, minmax() and min() with repeat()
We can control what happens at small widths by introducing
min(). Let’s update our code to look like this:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(min(200px, 100%), 1fr));
}
Now there are two options for the minimum column width. The browser will choose whichever is smallest. Once the column is narrower than
200px,
100% is the smaller value, so it prevails. And this means that the single remaining column is now set to
width: 100%, so it will continue to fit nicely into its container at ever decreasing widths. (Squeeze the browser window down as far as you can to see this in practice.)
See the Pen
CSS Grid repeat(): minmax() and min() by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
For a more real-world demo of using
repeat() with
auto-fit,
minmax() and
min(), check out the following CodePen demo of a responsive image gallery. This demo also makes use of the
aspect-ratio property, which we covered in How to Use CSS aspect-ratio.
See the Pen
Responsive Image Gallery using aspect-ratio by SitePoint (@SitePoint)
on CodePen.
Understanding the Difference between auto-fit and auto-fill
In the examples we’ve seen so far, there appears to be no difference whatsoever between
auto-fit and
auto-fill. The difference only appears in certain situations, which we’ll briefly cover now.
We’ll strip our demo HTML down so that there are only four divs, and set the following CSS:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fill, minmax(min(100px, 100%), 1fr));
}
The image below shows what we get with
auto-fill.
The browser is calculating how many divs could fit in the container and is leaving space for them. Each of the existing divs is
110px wide, as are the spaces left to the right.
Let’s switch to
auto-fit:
article {
grid-template-columns: repeat(auto-fit, minmax(min(100px, 100%), 1fr));
}
The image below shows what we get with
auto-fit.
With
auto-fit, the browser also calculates space for more divs, but then collapses that space down to zero width and lets the existing divs expand to take up all the space. In the image above, you can see that the end column line is still numbered
8. The 8 is stacked above grid lines 7, 6 and 5.
So what are we to make of all this? Realistically, in most if not all circumstances we’re going to want to use
auto-fit, because we won’t often want space to remain empty when we could be using it for our content.
You can play around with
auto-fit and
auto-fill in this CodePen demo. Try changing
auto-fit to
auto-fill, and widen and contract the browser to see how they both behave.
Useful Things to Know about repeat()
As noted above, the
repeat() function can be used as part of a longer declaration with
grid-template-columns and
grid-template-rows. Most of the friends we’ve met here — length units,
min-content,
max-content,
auto,
minmax(),
fit-content(), and named lines — work alongside
repeat() as well as inside it. (You can see examples of them working with grid-template-columns and grid-template-rows on MDN.)
Some combinations are not allowed for the track argument. For example, we can’t use something like
repeat(auto-fill, 1fr).
auto-fit and flexible units can’t play together, because we need a fixed measure in there somewhere, such as
minmax(100px, 1fr).
As we’ve seen, the
minmax() function can have either a nested
min() or
max() function. It can also contain one of
auto,
min-content,
max-content, but not two. For example, we could use
minmax(50px, max-content), but not
minmax(min-content, max-content) (although, to be honest, I’ve found that some of these combinations do seem to work anyway).
The
repeat() notation can’t be nested. So we can’t have a
repeat() within a
repeat(). But we certainly can have
repeat() functions side by side — such as
repeat(5, 1fr) 100px repeat(2, 50px).
Wrapping Up
The
repeat() function is an incredibly useful tool for efficiently laying out repeating patterns of grid columns and rows. It can be used to create fully responsive layouts without media queries in just a single line of code.
In most cases, you won’t need to get too far down in the weeds with
repeat(). Its most impressive feature is summed up in a basic example like this:
repeat(auto-fit, minmax(min(50px, 100%), 1fr))
Make sure to keep that line of code in your back pocket, as it will come in very handy.
You can learn more about the
repeat() function here:
For a more general introduction to CSS Grid layout, see An Introduction to CSS Grid Layouts.