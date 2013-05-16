Crowdfunding a CSS Animation course – an experiment

During Triple time at SitePoint, we give our employees 3 days to pursue projects of their choice, much like Google’s 20%. This project is an innovation born out of this… Please share your feedback and get in behind it!

Would you want to learn CSS Animation from our CSS Guru, Alex Walker? If so, would you be prepared to crowdfund to make it happen?

We are running our own experiment to see if we can crowdfund a web development course, via a system we’ve built; Launchable.

Hear Alex talk about the course he will produce if he meets his Launchable funding goal and pledge to support his project



About Launchable

There’s heaps of people out there who want to create an online course, but never find the time – mostly as there’s no way to know what your ROI will be.

What if you could find out exactly how worthwhile it would be, before you record a single thing? We think this would be a super useful service. That’s why we created and are testing Launchable with one pilot project – CSS Animation. It’s not just a test. Alex will actually make and deliver this course if the project receives $2000 in pledges. If this does well, we’ll look at making the platform open for more instructors to apply and begin pitching.

Visit Launchable today to pledge to purchase his course if you think it should be produced. Share your feedback if you think this concept rocks or we should go back to the drawing board. It’s early adopters like you who can help shape this into a reality!