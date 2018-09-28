Create Advanced Cloud Deployment Workflows with Mina

This article was created in partnership with Alibaba Cloud. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Mina is a fast deployer and server automation tool, with advanced features and powerful extensibility. Learn how Mina can make your deployment process better, how to install it, how to extend it with plugins, and run through your first automated workflow. Then learn how to use Mina to migrate databases and websites, and set up even more advanced workflows with tools like WP CLI. We’ll be using Alibaba Cloud ECS for this tutorial.

Think you got a better tip for making the best use of Alibaba Cloud services? Tell us about it and go in for your chance to win a MacBook Pro (plus other cool stuff). Find out more here.