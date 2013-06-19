Convert Photoshop Layers into CSS – only $19!
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
We would like to share with you a cool feature called CSS Hat courtesy of mightdeals.com. CSS Hat makes it super easy to design your websites in Photoshop and to code them in no time at all. With CSS Hat you can quickly and incredibly easily turn your Photoshop layers into CSS. And with this Mighty Deal, you can turn the price into a bargain! Watch the demo below to see how it’s done!
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns