ZPL Code not displaying properly

I have the following ZPL code:

^XZ ^XA ^MMT ^PW900 ^LL300 ^LS0 ^FT900,132^A0I,150,150^FB854,1,38,C^FH\^CI28^FDABC#1\5C&^FS^CI27 ^BY4,3,60^FT724,31^BCI,,N,N ^FH\^FD>:FREEZER#1^FS ^PQ1,0,1,Y ^XZ

which works fine if you paste it here : https://labelary.com/viewer.html

However, I am trying to store it in a variable in my code:

let prepareData = "^XZ"+ "^XA"+ "^MMT"+ "^PW900"+ "^LL300"+ "^LS0"+ "^FT900,132^A0I,150,150^FB854,1,38,C^FH\^CI28^FDNBA#1\5C&^FS^CI27"+ "^BY4,3,60^FT724,31^BCI,,N,N"+ "^FH\^FD>:FREEZER#1^FS"+ "^PQ1,0,1,Y"+ "^XZ"

JSFiddle here : https://jsfiddle.net/x8c14tpn/

It seems to be printing in console some weird characters which I think I should escape but I’m afraid if escaping it would mess up the code. So is there a way to keep it as it is?