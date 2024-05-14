ZPL Code not displaying properly

I have the following ZPL code:

^XZ
^XA
^MMT
^PW900
^LL300
^LS0
^FT900,132^A0I,150,150^FB854,1,38,C^FH\^CI28^FDABC#1\5C&^FS^CI27
^BY4,3,60^FT724,31^BCI,,N,N
^FH\^FD>:FREEZER#1^FS
^PQ1,0,1,Y
^XZ

which works fine if you paste it here : https://labelary.com/viewer.html

However, I am trying to store it in a variable in my code:

let prepareData = "^XZ"+
                      "^XA"+
                      "^MMT"+
                      "^PW900"+
                      "^LL300"+
                      "^LS0"+
                      "^FT900,132^A0I,150,150^FB854,1,38,C^FH\^CI28^FDNBA#1\5C&^FS^CI27"+
                      "^BY4,3,60^FT724,31^BCI,,N,N"+
                      "^FH\^FD>:FREEZER#1^FS"+
                      "^PQ1,0,1,Y"+
                      "^XZ"

JSFiddle here : https://jsfiddle.net/x8c14tpn/

It seems to be printing in console some weird characters which I think I should escape but I’m afraid if escaping it would mess up the code. So is there a way to keep it as it is?

Visual Studio was telling me Octal escape sequences are not allowed. Use the syntax '\x05' for the \5 on this line "^FT900,132^A0I,150,150^FB854,1,38,C^FH\^CI28^FDNBA#1\5C&^FS^CI27"+. Even though I replaced it with \x05 it didn’t print as expected.

Is it because carriage returns and line feeds are missing?

I’ve tried pasting everything in one line as well and it still behaves in similar manner.

Put the string in backticks instead of double quotes.