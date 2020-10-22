Zig Zag borders on all sides?

I have had a play with @PaulOB’s version, but can’t seem to get the transparency right.

This is my code:

<div class="banner-slider-info"> <div class="jagged"> <h1 class="caption-title"> <?php $slider_title = get_the_title(); echo ' <span>'.esc_html($slider_title). ' '. '</span>'; ?> </h1> <div class="caption-content"> <?php the_excerpt(); ?> <?php //echo zigcy_lite_get_excerpt_content(absint($zigcy_lite_slider_excerpts));?> </div> <div class="sml-slider-btn"> <a class="slider-button" href=" <?php the_permalink(); ?>"> <?php echo esc_html('shop Now','zigcy-lite'); ?> </a> </div> </div> </div>

The content inside the jagged class is also opaque. I have tried adding another div inside the jagged div and set that to opacity: 1 , but it is still showing opaque.