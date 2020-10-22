Zig Zag borders on all sides?

I have had a play with @PaulOB’s version, but can’t seem to get the transparency right.
This is my code:
<div class="banner-slider-info">
<div class="jagged">
<h1 class="caption-title">
<?php
$slider_title = get_the_title();
echo '
<span>'.esc_html($slider_title). ' '. '</span>';
?>
</h1>
<div class="caption-content">
<?php the_excerpt(); ?>
<?php //echo zigcy_lite_get_excerpt_content(absint($zigcy_lite_slider_excerpts));?>
</div>
<div class="sml-slider-btn">
<a class="slider-button" href="
<?php the_permalink(); ?>">
<?php echo esc_html('shop Now','zigcy-lite'); ?>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
The content inside the
jagged
class is also opaque. I have tried adding another
div inside the
jagged
div and set that to
opacity: 1, but it is still showing opaque.
What would be the way round this to get the content to appear without any opacity and the
jagged part/background to have opacity?