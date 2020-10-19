Zig Zag borders on all sides?

#1

Hi there,

I am trying to create a content box that has a zig zag border around all sides, similar to this:

image
image748×467 168 KB

This is what I have, but I can’t get the zig zags on the sides. Also, I don’t know how to get the borders to have opacity. I can get the main content opaque, but not the sides.

This is what I have:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/7azqhxcu/1/

Can anyone help me with this?

Thanks

#2

This is the sort of thing I would probably use border-image for, as Paul linked to in your other topic.


Just a small PNG with alpha, or SVG would do it.
I did something simialr once where I had a paper texture as the background of a container, then had torn edges all around.

2 Likes
#3

I agree with @SamA74, such small image could even be a data url (base64 png).

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Basics_of_HTTP/Data_URIs

1 Like
#4

Thanks for the replies. Yes, I have seen the border-image property, but wondered if it is do-able with just CSS

I will have a play around

#5

Border-image is CSS. :slightly_smiling_face:

#6

:upside_down_face: I mean’t without images :upside_down_face:

#7

See post #3.

1 Like
#8

Here’s 2 demos using svg and linear gradients.

I haven’t had time to play around with the border-image method as my computer crashed and wasted a day restoring it.:frowning:

3 Likes
#9

Thanks @PaulOB I really appreciate your time helping with this. The third one in the examples is great and I will have a play with that.

Hope your computer is ok! I hate it when that happens, it’s the little things that you miss like shortcuts etc :upside_down_face:

#10

I added a border-image example which doesn’t need the extra background overlaid. However it’s a bit complex as I used an inline svg as the border-image. I’m sure it could be improved with a bit of time and effort…

Yes it’s a pain but luckily I have time machine backup on the mac so I restored everything back to last week which seems to have worked (fingers crossed).:slight_smile:

#11

I had a go last night.
Which I did not get around to finishing until just now.

It uses border-image with an SVG as a data URL, rather than a file.

4 Likes
#12

Thank you @SamA74 too :slight_smile: that is awesome

2 Likes
#13

Good job. Much better than my attempt :slight_smile:

1 Like
#14

I have had a play with @PaulOB’s version, but can’t seem to get the transparency right.

This is my code:

         <div class="banner-slider-info">
                <div class="jagged">
					<h1 class="caption-title">
						<?php
                    $slider_title = get_the_title();
                    echo '
						<span>'.esc_html($slider_title). ' '. '</span>';
                    ?>
					</h1>
					<div class="caption-content">
                        <?php the_excerpt(); ?>
						<?php //echo zigcy_lite_get_excerpt_content(absint($zigcy_lite_slider_excerpts));?>
					</div>
					<div class="sml-slider-btn">
						<a class="slider-button" href="
							<?php the_permalink(); ?>">
							<?php echo esc_html('shop Now','zigcy-lite'); ?>
						</a>
					</div>
                </div>
            </div>

The content inside the jagged class is also opaque. I have tried adding another div inside the jagged div and set that to opacity: 1, but it is still showing opaque.

What would be the way round this to get the content to appear without any opacity and the jagged part/background to have opacity?