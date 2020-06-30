Z-index not working

Here is an example pen. https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/ExjrpvB

I want the darker shade of blue to be behind of the normal blue div.

Hi,

You can’t put an element behind a parent that has a z-index other than auto (assuming both are positioned elements). You would need to set box1 to auto z-index and then you can put box2 underneath it using z-index:-1. However that will place it under the background of the container so you need to stop that by applying a position and z-index to the container.

e.g.

html {
 font: 62.5%/1.2 'Arial', sans-serif;
}
.container {
 height: 100vh;
 background-color: #ccc;
 display: grid;
 place-items: center;
 position:relative;/* added this */
 z-index:1;/* added this */
}
.box1 {
 background-color: blue;
 width: 500px;
 height: 100px;
 position: relative;
 z-index: auto;/* changed from 3 to auto*/
 &:hover .box2{
  // opacity: 1;
  transform: translate(-50%, 0);
 }
}
.box2 {
 transition: .1s ease-in;
 position: absolute;
 background-color: navy;
 width: 50%;
 height: 100%;
 left: 50%;
 top: 100%;
 // opacity: 0;
 transform: translate(-50%, -10rem);
 z-index: -1;/* changed from 2 to -1 */
}
