Z-index not working

Here is an example pen. https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/ExjrpvB
I want the darker shade of blue to be behind of the normal blue div.
You can’t put an element behind a parent that has a z-index other than auto (assuming both are positioned elements). You would need to set box1 to auto z-index and then you can put box2 underneath it using z-index:-1. However that will place it under the background of the container so you need to stop that by applying a position and z-index to the container.
html {
font: 62.5%/1.2 'Arial', sans-serif;
}
.container {
height: 100vh;
background-color: #ccc;
display: grid;
place-items: center;
position:relative;/* added this */
z-index:1;/* added this */
}
.box1 {
background-color: blue;
width: 500px;
height: 100px;
position: relative;
z-index: auto;/* changed from 3 to auto*/
&:hover .box2{
// opacity: 1;
transform: translate(-50%, 0);
}
}
.box2 {
transition: .1s ease-in;
position: absolute;
background-color: navy;
width: 50%;
height: 100%;
left: 50%;
top: 100%;
// opacity: 0;
transform: translate(-50%, -10rem);
z-index: -1;/* changed from 2 to -1 */
}