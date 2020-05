Here is the start of a small project I’m working on:

I added this to the navigation bar:

#nav-bar { position: fixed; z-index: 1; width: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; padding-top: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; }

However other elements are still appearing above the navigation bar, rather than hiding underneath when scrolling.

Does anyone know how to solve this? I’ve tried and no luck. Thanks.