YouTube video not showing

Two errors
: Cannot read property ‘querySelector’ of null
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"
Two errors
I told you in the other thread what would happen if you moved the element. I said the js would not find it now.
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
The element you want is no longer the next Siblng.
Try changing nextElementSibling to previousElementSibling.
e.g.
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.previousElementSibling;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.previousElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
Relative element references are only useful when elements remain in the same place.
A successful technique that allows things to move around is to have one reference to an overall container element, then use CSS selectors to access everything else inside.
const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");
By using the element referenced by
videoWrapper as a common ancestor from which which everything inside is accessed,
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
// const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
// const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
// const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");
you can then move the HTML elements around inside of that
.video-wrapper element and everything still continues to work.
https://jsfiddle.net/3q4dzyaL/
Why does this technique work so well? It’s because you are effectively using the one element as an interface by which to access any of the other elements contained within.
Best of all, this same technique remains reliable when multiple players are involved too.
I got it
I didn’t know there was a previousElementSibling.
https://jsfiddle.net/xLjhbo8m/1/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const wrapper = cover.previousElementSibling;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.previousElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
1 error in jslint
Redefinition of ‘cover’ from line 2.
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
Last working code. Only fixed the YouTube part, the middle part.
https://jsfiddle.net/4asuL6tx/
How is this fixed?
My attempt- Replicated how the other code was fixed.
https://jsfiddle.net/y2ojgdke/1/
2nd attempt
https://jsfiddle.net/t5wu2jqo/
changed:
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");
to
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
It’s the global cover variable that’s causing the trouble. There’s no good reason for it to be global. More than that, most variables shouldn’t be global.
We can solve that by making the cover variable not global, by moving it into the manageCover function, just before the addEventListener line.
const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
(function manageCover() {
...
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
This didn’t work:
https://jsfiddle.net/j9zq6t3f/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
This didn’t work either.
https://jsfiddle.net/j9zq6t3f/3/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");
show(wrapper);
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
At the bottom of the code you have cover used too, in the iife code. The cover variable needs to be assigned in there as well.
(function iife() {
...
const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Instead of using global variables, there is a better technique where the self-invoking code has an init function. That way information that’s needed by them can be passed in to that init function.
The main idea is that instead of the code blindly groping outside of the function for something that may or may not exist, all that the function needs to know about is instead passed to the init function instead. It’s a much more reliable way of coding.