YouTube video not showing

How we do that is by making if global to fewer and fewer things, until we can eventually pass it into an init function.

videoWrapper is used by three things. The manageCover code, the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady function, and the iife at the end of the code.

To start with, we can remove videoWrapper and move it into each of those three places.

// const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"); (function manageCover() { "use strict"; const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"); ... function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"); ... (function iife() { "use strict"; const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper");

We have now turned one big problem into three smaller problems. We now need to remove videoWrapper from each of those places we put it into. I’ll start with the bottom set of code.

We want to add an init method to the iife code, so that we can init the code by passing videoWrapper to the init function.

We first need to assign the iife to a variable to achieve that. As the code manages the playing of the video, I’ll call it managePlayer.

const managePlayer = (function iife() {

We can move the code at the end of the function into an init function, and immediately call it afterwards as a way of testing that things still work.

function init() { const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); } init();

Instead of invoking the init function there, we should return it from the iife code so that we can instead call the init method.

function init() { const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); } return { init }; }()); managePlayer.init();

We can now make the videoWrapper variable capable of being updated by putting it into a config object.

const managePlayer = (function iife() { "use strict"; const config = { videoWrapper: document.querySelector(".video-wrapper") }; ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { const video = config.videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap"); ...

When we initialize managePlayer, we want it to update that videoWrapper property.

const config = { videoWrapper: null }; .. function init(wrapper) { config.videoWrapper = wrapper; ... managePlayer.init(document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"));

That’s one of the 3 sets of code updated. You’ll notice that it’s all done in small steps, so that we achieve our goal of using the init function to setup the video wrapper variable, while still ensuring that the code keeps on working throughout the update.

https://jsfiddle.net/wnkv1Lpq/

The other two sets of code still need to be updated, but it’s about as easy to to do them too.