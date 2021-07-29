YouTube video not showing

PaulOB: PaulOB: I told you in the other thread what would happen if you moved the element. I said the js would not find it now.

Relative element references are only useful when elements remain in the same place.

A successful technique that allows things to move around is to have one reference to an overall container element, then use CSS selectors to access everything else inside.

const videoWrapper = document.querySelector(".video-wrapper"); const cover = videoWrapper.querySelector(".jacket");

By using the element referenced by videoWrapper as a common ancestor from which which everything inside is accessed,

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { // const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; // const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); const frameContainer = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");

function coverClickHandler(evt) { // const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; const wrapper = videoWrapper.querySelector(".wrap");

you can then move the HTML elements around inside of that .video-wrapper element and everything still continues to work.

https://jsfiddle.net/3q4dzyaL/

Why does this technique work so well? It’s because you are effectively using the one element as an interface by which to access any of the other elements contained within.

Best of all, this same technique remains reliable when multiple players are involved too.