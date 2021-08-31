YouTube video as part of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function

Would there be a way to have the YouTube video (iframe) be created as part of the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() function where it’s already loaded and ready to be played by the time the click handler calls videoPlayer.play() ?

That’s what I was trying to do here:

Setting it up this way:

The red play video does play without an issue, but none of the custom settings are being given to the video.

If I do: start: 100: , The video still plays from the beginning.

Also, I tried doing it each of these ways and those didn’t work in the code.

const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".playa, .playb");

const cover = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");

edits updates can be made

https://jsitor.com/TpYAYxM7Kn

backup copy

https://jsfiddle.net/se25jLfm/