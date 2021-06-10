YouTube Spacebar search issues

Is anyone else having issues using the spacebar in YouTube search vie firefox browser or any other browser?
All the letters stay jumbled together.
I found my answer:
Twitter Search: https://twitter.com/search?q=%40youtube%20spacebar&src=typed_query&f=live
