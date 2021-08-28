Youtube iFrame API: fire an event every 5 minutes

Well let’s break the problem down. We first need to detect when a user closes a tab or their browser so we can execute some code when that happens. To help with this, you might want to check out the onbeforeunload event.

When they close the window, we need to get the player and determine where in the video they are at so we can record the time to return to. Looking at the YouTube Player API reference we can see a function called player.getCurrentTime() which will get the elapsed time since the player started playing. You will also see on this page (link below) that you can use a player.seekTo() to then set the place in the video to start playing again from.

So in short, when they close the browser, it triggers your closing event, you read the player at where it is in the video and save that time (in seconds) somewhere (maybe localStorage) and then when the page loads again, have some code to fetch that value and seek to that place in the video to start playing again.

Take a quick look at the links I provided above and maybe that will help you out.