Youtube iFrame API: fire an event every 5 minutes

Hi all

Im currently working with the youtube iframe API with jquery.

Its important that the user can pick up where they last left off. At the moment, I have a button which they can click to save the progress; and also whenever they pause a video it saves the progress. But - as a fool proofs solution - I want to cater for whether they click the browser back button; or close the browser.

My videos are 60 minutes in length - so if they get to 55 minutes, and then close the browser, I dont want the user to have to watch the video for 55 minutes again.

I hope that makes sense.
Thanks

Well let’s break the problem down. We first need to detect when a user closes a tab or their browser so we can execute some code when that happens. To help with this, you might want to check out the onbeforeunload event.

When they close the window, we need to get the player and determine where in the video they are at so we can record the time to return to. Looking at the YouTube Player API reference we can see a function called player.getCurrentTime() which will get the elapsed time since the player started playing. You will also see on this page (link below) that you can use a player.seekTo() to then set the place in the video to start playing again from.

So in short, when they close the browser, it triggers your closing event, you read the player at where it is in the video and save that time (in seconds) somewhere (maybe localStorage) and then when the page loads again, have some code to fetch that value and seek to that place in the video to start playing again.

Take a quick look at the links I provided above and maybe that will help you out. :slight_smile:

It could also be done without needing to worry about the back button or closing the browser.

You could just have setInterval run every second where it updates to local storage the video being watched and their current time.

That way regardless of how things left off, the information is retained about were they last were.

Wow - thanks so much guys. This is useful.
Im going try try saving the currentTime value to a database becuase I cant be sure the user will e on the same computer when they next log back into the website.
Thanks!

In the case of a database, you may want to hit that less often than every second, such as every 10 seconds or so.

Thanks @Paul_Wilkins
At the moment I have the currentTme stored via a ‘Save progress’ button (that the user has to manually click on). I then discovered the onPause event, so Im using that to store the currentTime. So I think the onbeforeunload event handler is the last piece in the puzzle. Failing that, I will - as you say - store the currentTime every 10 seconds or so.