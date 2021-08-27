Youtube iFrame API: fire an event every 5 minutes

Hi all

Im currently working with the youtube iframe API with jquery.

Its important that the user can pick up where they last left off. At the moment, I have a button which they can click to save the progress; and also whenever they pause a video it saves the progress. But - as a fool proofs solution - I want to cater for whether they click the browser back button; or close the browser.

My videos are 60 minutes in length - so if they get to 55 minutes, and then close the browser, I dont want the user to have to watch the video for 55 minutes again.

I hope that makes sense.

Thanks