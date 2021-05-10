YouTube Iframe API Embed with No Ads on Video

In my project, I am using YouTube video embeds (not my videos) and I want them to not display ads.
When I use Iframe embed (without Iframe API - with youtube-nocookie.com), it works, ads are not displayed, which I want.
<iframe id="video" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/7TXKBlBBbIA?fs=0&modestbranding=1&playsinline=1&rel=0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0"></iframe>
But when I use Iframe API (with youtube-nocookie.com), ads are displayed, which I don’t want.
// HTML
<div id="video"></div>
// JS
var tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = 'https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api';
var firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
video = new YT.Player('video', {
height: 360,
width: 640,
videoId: '7TXKBlBBbIA',
host: 'https://www.youtube-nocookie.com',
playerVars: {
'fs': 0,
'modestbranding': 1,
'playsinline': 1,
'rel': 0
}
});
}
The thing is, I need to use the Iframe API, but not display ads. Any way to achieve that?
It seems
https://listenonrepeat.com/ does it, but I couldn’t figure out how they do it.