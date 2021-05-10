YouTube Iframe API Embed with No Ads on Video

In my project, I am using YouTube video embeds (not my videos) and I want them to not display ads.

When I use Iframe embed (without Iframe API - with youtube-nocookie.com), it works, ads are not displayed, which I want.

<iframe id="video" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/7TXKBlBBbIA?fs=0&modestbranding=1&playsinline=1&rel=0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0"></iframe>

But when I use Iframe API (with youtube-nocookie.com), ads are displayed, which I don’t want.

// HTML <div id="video"></div> // JS var tag = document.createElement('script'); tag.src = 'https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api'; var firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { video = new YT.Player('video', { height: 360, width: 640, videoId: '7TXKBlBBbIA', host: 'https://www.youtube-nocookie.com', playerVars: { 'fs': 0, 'modestbranding': 1, 'playsinline': 1, 'rel': 0 } }); }

The thing is, I need to use the Iframe API, but not display ads. Any way to achieve that?