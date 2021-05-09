YouTube Iframe API Embed with No Ads on Video

JavaScript
#1

In my project, I am using YouTube video embeds (not my videos) and I want them to not display ads.

When I use Iframe embed (without Iframe API - with youtube-nocookie.com), it works, ads are not displayed, which I want.

<iframe id="video" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/7TXKBlBBbIA?fs=0&modestbranding=1&playsinline=1&rel=0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0"></iframe>

But when I use Iframe API (with youtube-nocookie.com), ads are displayed, which I don’t want.

// HTML
<div id="video"></div>

// JS
var tag = document.createElement('script');
tag.src = 'https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api';
var firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    video = new YT.Player('video', {
        height: 360,
        width: 640,
        videoId: '7TXKBlBBbIA',
        host: 'https://www.youtube-nocookie.com',
        playerVars: {
            'fs': 0,
            'modestbranding': 1,
            'playsinline': 1,
            'rel': 0
        }
    });
}

The thing is, I need to use the Iframe API, but not display ads. Any way to achieve that?

It seems https://listenonrepeat.com/ does it, but I couldn’t figure out how they do it.

#2

First of all I don’t believe there is a “host” parameter to the YT.Player. If so, it is not listed in their documentation. So I am inclined to say that you can’t run videos from other URLs other than YouTube.

Secondly, there is a rule under “Additional Prohibitions” (section I) of the YouTube API services part on General Developer Polices" that states and I quote…

  1. modify, interfere with, replace, or block advertisements placed or served by YouTube or by YouTube API Services including in API Data, YouTube audiovisual content, or YouTube players;

So the answer is probably no and if you can, you are probably in violation of the terms of use and bad things may happen to you. :slight_smile: