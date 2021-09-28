YouTube API - how to display closed captions in my own div?

Hi @bolton, I don’t think you can hide the captions altogether – just force show them via the
cc_load_policy parameter, but the default is to respect the user preferences.
As for displaying the captions in your own div though, this can be achieved by embedding the player using the JS API, parsing the loaded XML and display the text matching the current time of the player:
<div id="my-player"></div>
<div id="captions"></div>
/* global YT */
function initPlayer (xml) {
const captions = document.getElementById('captions')
// Load the player
const player = new YT.Player('my-player', {
videoId: '5MgBikgcWnY'
})
// Map the text elements to objects for easier access
const texts = Array.from(
xml.querySelectorAll('text'),
text => ({
text: text.textContent,
start: Number(text.getAttribute('start')),
dur: Number(text.getAttribute('dur'))
})
)
let handle = null
player.addEventListener('onStateChange', event => {
if (event.data !== YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
return window.clearInterval(handle)
}
// Find and display the text matching the current player time
handle = window.setInterval(() => {
const time = player.getCurrentTime()
const current = texts.find(text => (
text.start <= time &&
text.start + text.dur >= time
))
captions.textContent = current ? current.text : ''
}, 100)
})
}
window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function () {
// Load and parse the captions XML, then initialize the player
fetch('https://video.google.com/timedtext?lang=en&v=5MgBikgcWnY')
.then(res => res.text())
.then(text => new DOMParser()
.parseFromString(text, 'text/xml')
).then(initPlayer)
}