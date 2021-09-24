YouTube API - how to display closed captions in my own div?

Hi,

Im using the iFrame API. I want to display the closed captions - with the timing - in my own div.

I can obtain the xml file thanks to this post: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/32142656/get-youtube-captions . But is there a way I can display the captions in my own div which is updated automatically to sync with the video? (the client doesnt want the captions to display within the video, only outside it).

Thanks