YouTube API - how to display closed captions in my own div?

Hi @bolton, I don’t think you can hide the captions altogether – just force show them via the cc_load_policy parameter, but the default is to respect the user preferences.

As for displaying the captions in your own div though, this can be achieved by embedding the player using the JS API, parsing the loaded XML and display the text matching the current time of the player:

<div id="my-player"></div> <div id="captions"></div>