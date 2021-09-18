YouTube API - how to display closed captions in my own div?

JavaScript
Im using the iFrame API. I want to display the closed captions - with the timing - in my own div.

I can obtain the xml file thanks to this post: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/32142656/get-youtube-captions . But is there a way I can display the captions in my own div which is updated automatically to sync with the video? (the client doesnt want the captions to display within the video, only outside it).

Hi @bolton, I don’t think you can hide the captions altogether – just force show them via the cc_load_policy parameter, but the default is to respect the user preferences.

As for displaying the captions in your own div though, this can be achieved by embedding the player using the JS API, parsing the loaded XML and display the text matching the current time of the player:

<div id="my-player"></div>
<div id="captions"></div>

/* global YT */

function initPlayer (xml) {
  const captions = document.getElementById('captions')

  // Load the player
  const player = new YT.Player('my-player', {
    videoId: '5MgBikgcWnY'
  })

  // Map the text elements to objects for easier access
  const texts = Array.from(
    xml.querySelectorAll('text'),
    text => ({
      text: text.textContent,
      start: Number(text.getAttribute('start')),
      dur: Number(text.getAttribute('dur'))
    })
  )

  let handle = null

  player.addEventListener('onStateChange', event => {
    if (event.data !== YT.PlayerState.PLAYING) {
      return window.clearInterval(handle)
    }

    // Find and display the text matching the current player time
    handle = window.setInterval(() => {
      const time = player.getCurrentTime()
      const current = texts.find(text => (
        text.start <= time &&
        text.start + text.dur >= time
      ))

      captions.textContent = current ? current.text : ''
    }, 100)
  })
}

window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function () {
  // Load and parse the captions XML, then initialize the player
  fetch('https://video.google.com/timedtext?lang=en&v=5MgBikgcWnY')
    .then(res => res.text())
    .then(text => new DOMParser()
      .parseFromString(text, 'text/xml')
    ).then(initPlayer)
}