YouTrack + workflows

OK, so Im, using YouTrack from JetBrains. Nice akander esp with phpStorm
Now ::
- login,
- connected withj GitHub,
- created project with workflows, try to edit one, go to Project > ProjectName > WorkFlows > Edit
var entities = require('@jetbrains/youtrack-scripting-api/entities');
var workflow = require('@jetbrains/youtrack-scripting-api/workflow');
exports.rule = entities.Issue.onChange({
title: workflow.i18n('Add "refers to" link to an issue when the issue ID is added to a description or comment'),
guard: function(ctx) {
return !ctx.issue.comments.added.isEmpty() || ctx.issue.isChanged('description');
},
action: function(ctx) {
var issue = ctx.issue;
var startGroup = /(^|[',;.:"\\()?!<>#+|/\[\]\t\n\r ])/;
var endGroup = /([',;.:"\\()?!<>#+|/\[\]\t\n\r ]|$)/;
var issueIdGroup = '(' + issue.project.key.toLowerCase() + '-\\d+)';
var regexp = new RegExp(startGroup.source + issueIdGroup + endGroup.source, 'i');
var text = issue.comments.added.isEmpty() ? issue.description : issue.comments.added.first().text;
var match = regexp.exec(text);
var allMentionedIssues = {};
while (match) {
var matchedIssueId = match[2].trim();
var referringIssue = entities.Issue.findById(matchedIssueId);
if (referringIssue !== null) {
issue.links[ctx.RefersTo.outward].add(referringIssue);
allMentionedIssues[matchedIssueId] = true;
}
text = text.substring(match.index + match[0].length);
match = regexp.exec(text);
}
var allAddedIssues = Object.keys(allMentionedIssues);
if (allAddedIssues.length) {
workflow.message(workflow.i18n('Automatically added \'refers to\' {0} links.', allAddedIssues.join()));
}
},
requirements: {
RefersTo: {
type: entities.IssueLinkPrototype,
name: 'Refers',
outward: 'refers to'
}
}
});
OK. Problem?
After saving & attaching it to the project, error corresponds.