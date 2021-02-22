YouTrack + workflows

OK, so Im, using YouTrack from JetBrains. Nice akander esp with phpStorm

Now ::

login,

connected withj GitHub,

created project with workflows, try to edit one, go to Project > ProjectName > WorkFlows > Edit

var entities = require('@jetbrains/youtrack-scripting-api/entities'); var workflow = require('@jetbrains/youtrack-scripting-api/workflow'); exports.rule = entities.Issue.onChange({ title: workflow.i18n('Add "refers to" link to an issue when the issue ID is added to a description or comment'), guard: function(ctx) { return !ctx.issue.comments.added.isEmpty() || ctx.issue.isChanged('description'); }, action: function(ctx) { var issue = ctx.issue; var startGroup = /(^|[',;.:"\\()?!<>#+|/\[\]\t

\r ])/; var endGroup = /([',;.:"\\()?!<>#+|/\[\]\t

\r ]|$)/; var issueIdGroup = '(' + issue.project.key.toLowerCase() + '-\\d+)'; var regexp = new RegExp(startGroup.source + issueIdGroup + endGroup.source, 'i'); var text = issue.comments.added.isEmpty() ? issue.description : issue.comments.added.first().text; var match = regexp.exec(text); var allMentionedIssues = {}; while (match) { var matchedIssueId = match[2].trim(); var referringIssue = entities.Issue.findById(matchedIssueId); if (referringIssue !== null) { issue.links[ctx.RefersTo.outward].add(referringIssue); allMentionedIssues[matchedIssueId] = true; } text = text.substring(match.index + match[0].length); match = regexp.exec(text); } var allAddedIssues = Object.keys(allMentionedIssues); if (allAddedIssues.length) { workflow.message(workflow.i18n('Automatically added \'refers to\' {0} links.', allAddedIssues.join())); } }, requirements: { RefersTo: { type: entities.IssueLinkPrototype, name: 'Refers', outward: 'refers to' } } });

OK. Problem?

After saving & attaching it to the project, error corresponds.