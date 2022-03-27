Your best buy of 2021

2021 has been gone a while now, so we’ve all had some time to reflect on it.

My question is, what is the best thing you bought in 2021?

For me it’s my Garmin Forerunner 245 music runners watch. It has GPS built in and can download music from Spotify which can then be played over bluetooth. This means I don’t need my phone anymore when I go running. Just my watch is enough.

Also it has better and more stats than the fitbit I had before.

A very close runner up is the Pixel 4a phone I bought last year. Thus far I only had low and phones and this one being a mid range I can clearly see what I’ve been missing. This one is much more stable, much faster and has a far better camera and screen than any phone I had before. It also doesn’t break the bank, although it’s not cheap either.

What is the best thing / are the best things you bought last year?