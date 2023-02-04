You can really get a free web domain

I mean well I have used apache server, on windows 10, I have edited from the Drivers folder, the host file, where I have placed the domain qwertyuiop.com and I have edited the file httpd-vhost.conf, the domain qwertyuiop.com, This domain is visible on my local internal network, both on my computer and on my cell phone. Now that I’ve been reading the DNS documentation from google and cloudflare, the CNAME record type has a shelf life, plus an ICAN association owns domain names. In then. Is it not possible to have my local domain to a public domain totally free? I have also investigated my domain qwertyuiop.com, with the TOR browser, and I only get the error: 403 Forbidden.I also have doubts about how go dady sells a domain, so how does godady have the domain over it, perhaps someone else sold domains to godady, perhaps godady is just a domain reseller.