You can only play one game for the rest of your life

#1

You can only play one game for the rest of your life…what is that game?
It can be an app, on Steam, a video game, board game, etc.

1 Like
#2

Seems this is the one I could use some help to stop before the EOL:

:blush:

2 Likes
#3

Rise of Kingdoms on mobile…
But CS:GO would be a tempting game. Probably Rise of Kingdoms because there’s years worth of stuff for me to do, vs CS:GO being a dying game, relative to what’s popular and will be popular in the future.

1 Like
#4

I think I’d have to go with Civilization 6!

#5

yes i can play GTA 5 game rest of my life.

1 Like
#6

Super Mario Bros!

1 Like
#7

My game would be Anno 1800

1 Like
#8

It certainly has to be some kind of RPG game, but it is simply impossible to choose one

1 Like
#9

Guild Wars 1, such a great game that looked good for the time, PvP in arenas was really fun and so were the quests.