You can only play one game for the rest of your life…what is that game?
It can be an app, on Steam, a video game, board game, etc.
You can only play one game for the rest of your life…what is that game?
Seems this is the one I could use some help to stop before the EOL:
Rise of Kingdoms on mobile…
But CS:GO would be a tempting game. Probably Rise of Kingdoms because there’s years worth of stuff for me to do, vs CS:GO being a dying game, relative to what’s popular and will be popular in the future.
I think I’d have to go with Civilization 6!
yes i can play GTA 5 game rest of my life.
Super Mario Bros!
My game would be Anno 1800
It certainly has to be some kind of RPG game, but it is simply impossible to choose one
Guild Wars 1, such a great game that looked good for the time, PvP in arenas was really fun and so were the quests.