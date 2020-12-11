You can only play one game for the rest of your life…what is that game?
It can be an app, on Steam, a video game, board game, etc.
You can only play one game for the rest of your life…what is that game?
Seems this is the one I could use some help to stop before the EOL:
1 Like
Rise of Kingdoms on mobile…
But CS:GO would be a tempting game. Probably Rise of Kingdoms because there’s years worth of stuff for me to do, vs CS:GO being a dying game, relative to what’s popular and will be popular in the future.