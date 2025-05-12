Yellow color button does not appear

Hello,
I don’t understand why I’m not getting my yellow button, which I specified correctly in the CSS.

Can you help me?

page.tsx

import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button";
import Image from "next/image";

export default function Home() {
  return (
    <div className="grid grid-rows-[20px_1fr_20px] items-center justify-items-center min-h-screen p-8 pb-20 gap-16 sm:p-20 font-[family-name:var(--font-geist-sans)]">
      <main className="flex flex-col gap-[32px] row-start-2 items-center sm:items-start">
      <Button>Button</Button>
      </main>

globals.css

@tailwind base;
@tailwind components;
@tailwind utilities;

body {
  font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}

@layer base {
  :root {
    --background: 0 0% 100%;
    --foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --card: 0 0% 100%;
    --card-foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --popover: 0 0% 100%;
    --popover-foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --primary: 47.9 95.8% 53.1%;
    --primary-foreground: 26 83.3% 14.1%;
    --secondary: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
    --secondary-foreground: 24 9.8% 10%;
    --muted: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
    --muted-foreground: 25 5.3% 44.7%;
    --accent: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
    --accent-foreground: 24 9.8% 10%;
    --destructive: 0 84.2% 60.2%;
    --destructive-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --border: 20 5.9% 90%;
    --input: 20 5.9% 90%;
    --ring: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --radius: 0.5rem;
    --chart-1: 12 76% 61%;
    --chart-2: 173 58% 39%;
    --chart-3: 197 37% 24%;
    --chart-4: 43 74% 66%;
    --chart-5: 27 87% 67%;
  }

  .dark {
    --background: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --card: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --card-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --popover: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
    --popover-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --primary: 47.9 95.8% 53.1%;
    --primary-foreground: 26 83.3% 14.1%;
    --secondary: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
    --secondary-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --muted: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
    --muted-foreground: 24 5.4% 63.9%;
    --accent: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
    --accent-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --destructive: 0 62.8% 30.6%;
    --destructive-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
    --border: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
    --input: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
    --ring: 35.5 91.7% 32.9%;
    --chart-1: 220 70% 50%;
    --chart-2: 160 60% 45%;
    --chart-3: 30 80% 55%;
    --chart-4: 280 65% 60%;
    --chart-5: 340 75% 55%;
  }
}

@layer base {
  * {
    @apply border-border;
  }
  body {
    @apply bg-background text-foreground;
  }
}

@layer utilities {
  .web-page-content p {
    @apply py-2;
  }
  .highlight-link a,
  a.highlight-link {
    @apply text-sky-700  hover:text-orange-700 hover:underline;
  }
  .header-button {
    @apply cursor-pointer p-1 border border-transparent hover:border-white rounded-[2px];
  }
  .item-button {
    @apply p-3 hover:bg-muted hover:no-underline;
  }
  .h1-bold {
    @apply font-bold text-2xl lg:text-3xl;
  }
  .h2-bold {
    @apply font-bold text-lg lg:text-xl;
  }
  .flex-between {
    @apply flex justify-between items-center;
  }
}
This doesn’t really look like a css question but a react question so I’ll move to the JS forum :slight_smile:

At what point do you apply a color to the button? From what you have actually shown to us, i dont see any background-colors being applied at all…