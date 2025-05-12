Yellow color button does not appear

Hello,

I don’t understand why I’m not getting my yellow button, which I specified correctly in the CSS.

Can you help me?



page.tsx

import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button"; import Image from "next/image"; export default function Home() { return ( <div className="grid grid-rows-[20px_1fr_20px] items-center justify-items-center min-h-screen p-8 pb-20 gap-16 sm:p-20 font-[family-name:var(--font-geist-sans)]"> <main className="flex flex-col gap-[32px] row-start-2 items-center sm:items-start"> <Button>Button</Button> </main>

globals.css