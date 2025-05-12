Yellow color button does not appear

Hello,
I don’t understand why I’m not getting my yellow button, which I specified correctly in the CSS.
Can you help me?
page.tsx
import { Button } from "@/components/ui/button";
import Image from "next/image";
export default function Home() {
return (
<div className="grid grid-rows-[20px_1fr_20px] items-center justify-items-center min-h-screen p-8 pb-20 gap-16 sm:p-20 font-[family-name:var(--font-geist-sans)]">
<main className="flex flex-col gap-[32px] row-start-2 items-center sm:items-start">
<Button>Button</Button>
</main>
globals.css
@tailwind base;
@tailwind components;
@tailwind utilities;
body {
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
@layer base {
:root {
--background: 0 0% 100%;
--foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--card: 0 0% 100%;
--card-foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--popover: 0 0% 100%;
--popover-foreground: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--primary: 47.9 95.8% 53.1%;
--primary-foreground: 26 83.3% 14.1%;
--secondary: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
--secondary-foreground: 24 9.8% 10%;
--muted: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
--muted-foreground: 25 5.3% 44.7%;
--accent: 60 4.8% 95.9%;
--accent-foreground: 24 9.8% 10%;
--destructive: 0 84.2% 60.2%;
--destructive-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--border: 20 5.9% 90%;
--input: 20 5.9% 90%;
--ring: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--radius: 0.5rem;
--chart-1: 12 76% 61%;
--chart-2: 173 58% 39%;
--chart-3: 197 37% 24%;
--chart-4: 43 74% 66%;
--chart-5: 27 87% 67%;
}
.dark {
--background: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--card: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--card-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--popover: 20 14.3% 4.1%;
--popover-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--primary: 47.9 95.8% 53.1%;
--primary-foreground: 26 83.3% 14.1%;
--secondary: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
--secondary-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--muted: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
--muted-foreground: 24 5.4% 63.9%;
--accent: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
--accent-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--destructive: 0 62.8% 30.6%;
--destructive-foreground: 60 9.1% 97.8%;
--border: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
--input: 12 6.5% 15.1%;
--ring: 35.5 91.7% 32.9%;
--chart-1: 220 70% 50%;
--chart-2: 160 60% 45%;
--chart-3: 30 80% 55%;
--chart-4: 280 65% 60%;
--chart-5: 340 75% 55%;
}
}
@layer base {
* {
@apply border-border;
}
body {
@apply bg-background text-foreground;
}
}
@layer utilities {
.web-page-content p {
@apply py-2;
}
.highlight-link a,
a.highlight-link {
@apply text-sky-700 hover:text-orange-700 hover:underline;
}
.header-button {
@apply cursor-pointer p-1 border border-transparent hover:border-white rounded-[2px];
}
.item-button {
@apply p-3 hover:bg-muted hover:no-underline;
}
.h1-bold {
@apply font-bold text-2xl lg:text-3xl;
}
.h2-bold {
@apply font-bold text-lg lg:text-xl;
}
.flex-between {
@apply flex justify-between items-center;
}
}