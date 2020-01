{?php declare(strict_types=1); $year=date("Y");

The code above works fine.

The code below says Strict Standards : date() [[function.date]: It is not safe to rely on the system’s timezone settings. Please use the date.timezone setting, the TZ environment variable or the date_default_timezone_set() function. In case you used any of those methods and you are still getting this warning,

{?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); $year=date("Y");

how can I set the “year” correctly ?