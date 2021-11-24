Are you frustrated? Can't receive Yahoo account key? Not an issue if you follow the steps in the order I have laid them out for you in the [Yahoo mail login error](https://www.yahoophonenumber.net/yahoo-mail-login/) post, you should be able to fix the problem with the ease of mind. One simple way to fix the problem is to ensure that you have shared the correct phone number. Plus, ensure that your phone network is working flawlessly. For more information, you can contact [yahoo password without alternate email](https://www.yahoophonenumber.net/blog/how-to-reset-my-yahoo-password-without-alternate-email-or-phone-number/).