XSS Security with string templates?

Hi,

I am struggling about what is the best practice to avoid XSS attacks on a dynamic javascript page which uses template strings to be created.

Lets have an easy example (which means don’t think about if that really makes sense in the real life :

I have a page containing the users profile data like

Name:

Street:

City:

lets say I create this page with a template string like

const userTemplate = (user) => { return `<div class = "user"> <div class = "userName">${user.name}</div> <div class = "userStreet">${user.street}</div> <div class = "userCity">${user.city}</div> </div>`; }

and add it to the actual page with something like

document.getElementbyId("content").innerHTML = userTemplate(user);

So far so good. Nice looking modern code.

No let’s say I add an edit button next to the user and if you click on this button a new popup open where the user can edit his data. This popup is also created by a template like:

const editUserTemplate = (user) => { return `<div class = "editUser"> <div class = "userName"><input id = "name" class = "input" type = "text" value = "${user.name}"></div> <div class = "userStreet"><input id = "street" class = "input" type = "text" value = "${user.street}"></div> <div class = "userCity"><input id = "city" class = "input" type = "text" value = "${user.city}"></div> <div class = "ok"><input id = "ok" type = "button" value = "Ok"></div> <div class = "cancel"><input id = "cancel" button = "text" value = "Cancel"></div> </div>`; }

I add this popup to the page same way:

document.getElementbyId("content").innerHTML = editUserTemplate(user);

and add am eventlistener

const inputs = document.querySelectorAll('.input'); inputs.foreach( input => { input.addEventListener('change', (ev) => { const element = ev.target; user[element.id] = element.value; }) })

now we need a listener to the buttons (I will only add one for the ok here)

document.getElementBy('ok').addEventListener('click', () => { document.getElementbyId("content").innerHTML = userTemplate(user); }

and here we have the problem. Now I can put everything in the input for example

<img src='x' onerror='alert(1)'>

which will execute the alert command.

So what will be the best solution to avoid this?

Removing all tags from the users input is no option. Lets say the user is a company named <Files&Sons> or something like that? so the tag symbols must be possible to use for the user.

Of course I could go away from the string template idea and use textContent() instead for each attribute to show. But at the end string templates are very nice and easy to use.