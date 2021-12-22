XPath getting link and Name text in one go via javascript

Hey all I currently have the following code gathering the users url link and also their name:

function getLinkAndNames() {
    var nodes    = "";
    var nodes2   = "";
    var p        = "";
    let i        = 1;
    let attr     = "";
    let attr2    = "";
    const result = {
        Data: []
    };

    for (var x = 0; x <= 16; x++) {
       if (attr != null) {
           p = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href";
           p2 = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]";
           nodes = document.evaluate(p, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null);
           nodes2 = document.evaluate(p2, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null);

           if (attr2 != null) {
               result.Data.push({
                   href: attr.value,
                   name: attr2.innerText
               });

               i++;
               attr2 = nodes2.iterateNext();
               attr = nodes.iterateNext();
            }
            } else {
               result.Data.push({
                   href: 'none',
                   name: 'none'
               });

               break;
            }
    }

    return JSON.stringify(result,null,2);
}

console.log(getLinkAndNames());

The code above does gather the needed information but seems to always skip the first user and skips around.

The html structure looks like this:

The red outline is the user link while the blue outline is their name.

The xpath for the red outline is: //div[X]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href

The xpath for the blue outline is: //div[X]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]

Where X is replaced by the current loop number.

And the JSON the code creates looks like this:

{
  "Data": [
    {},
    {
      "href": "/user2?fr",
      "name": "user1"
    },
    {
      "href": "/user2?fr",
      "name": "user2"
    },
    {
      "href": "/user3?fr",
      "name": "user3"
    },
    {
      "href": "/user2?fr",
      "name": "user4"
    },
    {
      "href": "/user5?fr",
      "name": "user5"
    },
    .....etc etc

The issue being:

Skips the first altogether. (incorrect)
First users name with 2nd users link . (incorrect)
Second user name with 2nd user link . (correct)
Third user name with 3rd users link . (correct)
Forth user name with 3nd user link . (incorrect)
Fifth user name with 5th user link . (correct)

What it should look like:

First users name with 1st users link .
Second user name with 2nd user link .
Third user name with 3rd users link .
Forth user name with 4th user link .
Fifth user name with 5th user link .
etc…

So what am I missing here?

Finally was able to re-create a jsfiddle of the above.