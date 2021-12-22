XPath getting link and Name text in one go via javascript

Hey all I currently have the following code gathering the users url link and also their name:

function getLinkAndNames() { var nodes = ""; var nodes2 = ""; var p = ""; let i = 1; let attr = ""; let attr2 = ""; const result = { Data: [] }; for (var x = 0; x <= 16; x++) { if (attr != null) { p = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href"; p2 = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]"; nodes = document.evaluate(p, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null); nodes2 = document.evaluate(p2, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null); if (attr2 != null) { result.Data.push({ href: attr.value, name: attr2.innerText }); i++; attr2 = nodes2.iterateNext(); attr = nodes.iterateNext(); } } else { result.Data.push({ href: 'none', name: 'none' }); break; } } return JSON.stringify(result,null,2); } console.log(getLinkAndNames());

The code above does gather the needed information but seems to always skip the first user and skips around.

The html structure looks like this:

The red outline is the user link while the blue outline is their name.

The xpath for the red outline is: //div[X]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href

The xpath for the blue outline is: //div[X]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]

Where X is replaced by the current loop number.

And the JSON the code creates looks like this:

{ "Data": [ {}, { "href": "/user2?fr", "name": "user1" }, { "href": "/user2?fr", "name": "user2" }, { "href": "/user3?fr", "name": "user3" }, { "href": "/user2?fr", "name": "user4" }, { "href": "/user5?fr", "name": "user5" }, .....etc etc

The issue being:

Skips the first altogether. (incorrect)

First users name with 2nd users link . (incorrect)

Second user name with 2nd user link . (correct)

Third user name with 3rd users link . (correct)

Forth user name with 3nd user link . (incorrect)

Fifth user name with 5th user link . (correct)

What it should look like:

First users name with 1st users link .

Second user name with 2nd user link .

Third user name with 3rd users link .

Forth user name with 4th user link .

Fifth user name with 5th user link .

etc…

So what am I missing here?

Finally was able to re-create a jsfiddle of the above.