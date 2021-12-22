XPath getting link and Name text in one go via javascript

Hey all I currently have the following code gathering the users url link and also their name:
function getLinkAndNames() {
var nodes = "";
var nodes2 = "";
var p = "";
let i = 1;
let attr = "";
let attr2 = "";
const result = {
Data: []
};
for (var x = 0; x <= 16; x++) {
if (attr != null) {
p = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href";
p2 = "//div[" + i + "]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]";
nodes = document.evaluate(p, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null);
nodes2 = document.evaluate(p2, document, null, XPathResult.ANY_TYPE, null);
if (attr2 != null) {
result.Data.push({
href: attr.value,
name: attr2.innerText
});
i++;
attr2 = nodes2.iterateNext();
attr = nodes.iterateNext();
}
} else {
result.Data.push({
href: 'none',
name: 'none'
});
break;
}
}
return JSON.stringify(result,null,2);
}
console.log(getLinkAndNames());
The code above does gather the needed information but seems to always skip the first user and skips around.
The html structure looks like this:
The red outline is the user link while the blue outline is their name.
The xpath for the red outline is:
//div[X]/div/div/div[1]/descendant::a[contains(@href, '?fr')]/@href
The xpath for the blue outline is:
//div[X]/div/div/div[1]/a/div/span/span/descendant::strong[contains(text(),' ')]
Where X is replaced by the current loop number.
And the JSON the code creates looks like this:
{
"Data": [
{},
{
"href": "/user2?fr",
"name": "user1"
},
{
"href": "/user2?fr",
"name": "user2"
},
{
"href": "/user3?fr",
"name": "user3"
},
{
"href": "/user2?fr",
"name": "user4"
},
{
"href": "/user5?fr",
"name": "user5"
},
.....etc etc
The issue being:
Skips the first altogether.
(incorrect)
First users name with 2nd users link .
(incorrect)
Second user name with 2nd user link .
(correct)
Third user name with 3rd users link .
(correct)
Forth user name with 3nd user link .
(incorrect)
Fifth user name with 5th user link .
(correct)
What it should look like:
First users name with 1st users link .
Second user name with 2nd user link .
Third user name with 3rd users link .
Forth user name with 4th user link .
Fifth user name with 5th user link .
etc…
So what am I missing here?
Finally was able to re-create a jsfiddle of the above.