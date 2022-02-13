Xpath doubt

I am new to XPATH
where i am writing XPATH corresponding this .
You will see 4 add+ buttons . Inspect it and see the html code .
Writing this XPATH in console in dev tools of chrome
$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button")
Gives me 4 buttons which is right .
I wrote this below XPATH in CONSOLE coz i found it somewhere in what’s app without explaining what this XPath does .
$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[1]")
I see that this XPATH returns also those 4 buttons .
But when i write this
$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[2]")
$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[3]")
it returns an empty array .
Why so?