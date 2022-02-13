Xpath doubt

#1

I am new to XPATH

Supratik’s Kitchen

where i am writing XPATH corresponding this .

You will see 4 add+ buttons . Inspect it and see the html code .

Writing this XPATH in console in dev tools of chrome

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button")

Gives me 4 buttons which is right .

I wrote this below XPATH in CONSOLE coz i found it somewhere in what’s app without explaining what this XPath does .

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[1]")

I see that this XPATH returns also those 4 buttons .

But when i write this

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[2]")

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button[3]")

it returns an empty array .
Why so?

#2

It doesn’t give me 4 buttons, I’m afraid.

Screenshot from 2022-02-13 11-46-10
Screenshot from 2022-02-13 11-46-10867×253

Maybe if you explain what you are trying to do, that might help.

P.S. I’m using Firefox, not Chrome, but I don’t think that should make a difference.

#3

the first step is to find how many add+ buttons are there using XPATH.

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button")

There are four lists whose name starts with store_product_li
which contains each add+ button .

So it gives me 4 .

I don’t know why it is giving blank in mozilla .
try it in chrome and give me a reply.

#4

Let’s make sure we’re talking about the same thing first.

Here’s what I see when I decrease my browser width (or use the mobile device emulator in the dev tools).

Screenshot from 2022-02-13 15-15-42
Screenshot from 2022-02-13 15-15-42450×918

The add buttons you are talking about are the ones with a blue border, with the text ADD +.

Did I get that right?

#5

yes the add buttons are those with blue border .
When you have clicked mobile view try to refresh the page once so that the website appears in a organized format .

#6

Getting a bit off topic here, but when I refresh the page, the layout stays the same.

Re. the XPath, I don’t see how this can work.

There is no (div) element on the page with an ID of feature-product-product-list-div.

This is the markup for one of those buttons:

<button class="MuiButtonBase-root MuiButton-root MuiButton-outlined add-button MuiButton-outlinedPrimary MuiButton-disableElevation" tabindex="0" type="button" style="color: rgb(36, 151, 251); border-color: rgb(36, 151, 251);">
  <span class="MuiButton-label">Add +</span>
  <span class="MuiTouchRipple-root"></span>
</button>

So you could just do:

$x("//button[span[contains(text(), 'Add +')]]")

Which returns what you want:

Screenshot from 2022-02-13 16-12-14
Screenshot from 2022-02-13 16-12-141133×302

All the above says is select any buttons whose children are spans containing the text ‘Add +’.

#7

div
div1920×1080

see the div .

please open in chrome.

This is a much unique and less dependency way . Starting from top to reach to button .

$x("//div[@id=‘feature-product-product-list-div’]//li[starts-with(@id,‘store_product_li’)]//button")

#8

Interesting. We must be looking at two different pages.

Screenshot from 2022-02-13 16-24-41
Screenshot from 2022-02-13 16-24-411920×1160

I inspected the source (via dev tools) and searched for “feature” and as you can see, no results.

I don’t have Chrome installed. If I have enough time, I might install it later, but I’m not convinced this will make a difference.

'mkay. What are you trying to accomplish? (I’m curious)